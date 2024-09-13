Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DTE Energy (DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/10/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $121.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $137.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – DTE Energy is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2024 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2024 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 259,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

