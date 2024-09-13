Analyzing Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Accuray alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -3.48% -33.39% -3.29% Sight Sciences -65.90% -45.68% -32.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $446.55 million 0.47 -$15.55 million ($0.22) -9.64 Sight Sciences $81.06 million 4.13 -$55.55 million ($1.12) -5.94

This table compares Accuray and Sight Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sight Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Accuray and Sight Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sight Sciences 0 4 2 0 2.33

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 289.15%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accuray beats Sight Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. It also offers TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, as well as related components. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.