ANDY (ANDY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. ANDY has a market cap of $68.84 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ANDY has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00261194 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY’s launch date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00006824 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,951,180.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

