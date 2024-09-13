Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.50 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

