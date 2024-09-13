Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

ANVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Annovis Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.73. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 19.9% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

