Anpario plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.25 (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Anpario Trading Down 0.8 %
LON:ANP opened at GBX 322.45 ($4.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,518.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.32. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.45).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday.
Anpario Company Profile
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
