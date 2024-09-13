ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.60% of ANSYS worth $167,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $319.13 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

