Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

