Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Sold by First Turn Management LLC

First Turn Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,476 shares during the period. Apogee Therapeutics makes up 2.0% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $289,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,774. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ APGE opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

