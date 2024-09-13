Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Down 2.1%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.22. 911,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,447,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

