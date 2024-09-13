Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 56.3% in August

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMID opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

