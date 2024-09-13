Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMNF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 16.76%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Cuts Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.