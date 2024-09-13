Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.79

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €2.79 ($3.06) and last traded at €2.73 ($3.00), with a volume of 3258337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €2.68 ($2.95).

Aroundtown Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Aroundtown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.