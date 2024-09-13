Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading 0.7% Higher

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. 18,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Ascend Wellness Stock Up 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.
