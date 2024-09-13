ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMVY stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

