Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, an increase of 427.5% from the August 15th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 25.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Asset Entities Price Performance

Shares of Asset Entities stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 8.38.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

In related news, major shareholder Jackson Fairbanks sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $25,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,205.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Asset Entities news, major shareholder Jackson Fairbanks sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $25,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,205.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Kyle Fairbanks sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,332.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,631 shares of company stock valued at $159,950. Insiders own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asset Entities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.