Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, an increase of 427.5% from the August 15th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 25.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Asset Entities Price Performance
Shares of Asset Entities stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 8.38.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Asset Entities
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Asset Entities Company Profile
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asset Entities
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks That May Capitalize on CrowdStrike’s Pain
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Individual Stocks vs. Index Funds: Which Is Right for You?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.