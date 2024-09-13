Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.32

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 66441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Astrana Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

