Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AY. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $13,438,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $669,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $13,629,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.