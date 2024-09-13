Atome (LON:ATOM) Trading Up 7%

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.14). Approximately 22,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 61,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.66 ($1.07).

Atome Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.04. The stock has a market cap of £36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Atome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.