Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 3%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.69. 226,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 830,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
