Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 3%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.69. 226,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 830,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $61,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after buying an additional 1,366,236 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after buying an additional 1,057,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

