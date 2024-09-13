Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.74

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.74 and last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 58892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AI

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 62.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The company has a market cap of C$526.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 81.77%. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0608538 earnings per share for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.54%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.