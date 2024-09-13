Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 11,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 276,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Auna Trading Down 5.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auna
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUNA. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Auna by 22.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,285,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 239,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Auna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Auna during the second quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Auna during the second quarter valued at $968,000.
About Auna
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
