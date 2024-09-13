Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 187,512 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $998.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,089,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

