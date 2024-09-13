AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,103.39 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,079.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,007.45.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

