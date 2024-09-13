AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AvePoint Price Performance
AVPTW stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.67.
About AvePoint
