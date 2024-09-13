AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AvePoint Price Performance

AVPTW stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Get AvePoint alerts:

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.