Avista (NYSE:AVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. Avista has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Avista by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

