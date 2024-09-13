AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Down 84.5% in August

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.01 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc engages in the development and sale of diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

