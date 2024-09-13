Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.56 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $146.92 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001661 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002186 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 203,650,843,165,012,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 203,650,845,422,613,216 with 149,634,301,955,528,096 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $3,380,554.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.