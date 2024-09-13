Banana Gun (BANANA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.35 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $142.47 million and $21.35 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $41.49 or 0.00068858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00261189 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,541 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,900.992566 with 3,433,541.15581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 39.99955851 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $21,143,120.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

