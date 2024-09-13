BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $1,089,162.42 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,089,162.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,292,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.72. 129,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $110.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BancFirst by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in BancFirst by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

