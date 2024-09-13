Bank of America Cuts Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $43.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.17.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

