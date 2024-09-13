Bank of America Cuts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $20.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 4,826,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,272. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,633.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,557,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 201,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

