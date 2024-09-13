Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. Kering has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

