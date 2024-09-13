Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 2nd

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

BGH opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

