Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 25.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Base Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Base Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Base Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Overlooked Stocks With Strong Value and Dividend Potential
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks That May Capitalize on CrowdStrike’s Pain
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Individual Stocks vs. Index Funds: Which Is Right for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.