Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Basf alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Basf

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.