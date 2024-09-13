Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Basf Stock Performance
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
