Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance
BVNRY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 25,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,199. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.
Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
