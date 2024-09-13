Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.39

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 420975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 18.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26.

About Baylin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.