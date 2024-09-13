Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Sells A$178,850.00 in Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) insider Richard Cross sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.11 ($3.41), for a total transaction of A$178,850.00 ($119,233.33).

Bega Cheese Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28.

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

Bega Cheese Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bega Cheese’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Bega Cheese’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Bega Cheese

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.