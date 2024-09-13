Benchmark Cuts Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $10.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEAT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,976,000 after buying an additional 410,243 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 273,734 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,076,271 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

