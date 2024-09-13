Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $169,448.96 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $169,448.96 and $61,663.21 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

