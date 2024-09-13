Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stake Reduced by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.12% of Bentley Systems worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after buying an additional 134,516 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 325,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

