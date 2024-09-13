Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

BETRW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

