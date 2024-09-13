Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
BETRW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
