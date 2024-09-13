Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 297,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

