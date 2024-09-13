Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $467,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $2,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,578.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $29.08.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

