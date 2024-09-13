Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in BOX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in BOX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $2,113,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

BOX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

