Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of DYNF opened at $48.26 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

