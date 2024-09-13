Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,508,000 after buying an additional 727,764 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,693 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Manulife Financial by 57.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $473,568,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC opened at $27.95 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

