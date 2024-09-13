Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

