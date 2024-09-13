Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 311 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

